UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,823,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,590,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.60% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $228,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 551.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.08. 291,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

