Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.24. 2,977,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,933. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
