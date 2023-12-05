117,259 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 377,609 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 121,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.