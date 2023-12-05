Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $72.68 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 3,341,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,135,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

