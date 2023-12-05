Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,005.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,931.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

