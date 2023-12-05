Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $60.54 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. 1,646,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,688. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

