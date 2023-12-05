Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 155,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 11,266,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,985,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $188 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

