Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $360,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. 1,002,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

