Marco Investment Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,049,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,778,563. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.47, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

