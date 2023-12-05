ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. 1,212,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

