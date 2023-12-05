Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 617.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $955.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $892.34 and a 200-day moving average of $870.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

