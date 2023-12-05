Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $119.98

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.98, but opened at $116.22. Albemarle shares last traded at $115.07, with a volume of 749,399 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

