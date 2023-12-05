J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,559. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

