Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 677,265 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

