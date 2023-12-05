Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,642 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 16,794,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,187,906. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

