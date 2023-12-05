Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 720,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

