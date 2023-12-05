Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 419% compared to the typical volume of 3,102 call options.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Permian Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,203. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
