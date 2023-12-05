Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 4.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.22. The stock had a trading volume of 188,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,330. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

