Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.70

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 388728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.35, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

