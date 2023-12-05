Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 839 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 433,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,199. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

