Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 92,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

