Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,284. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

