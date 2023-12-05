Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of COO opened at $338.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.67 and a 200 day moving average of $354.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.74 and a twelve month high of $399.62.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
