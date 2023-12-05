First Foundation Advisors Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. 69,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,883. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

