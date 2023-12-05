Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

