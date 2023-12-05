West Tower Group LLC Reduces Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

West Tower Group LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,734 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 2,641,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,859. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.