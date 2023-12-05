West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,535 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,698. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

