19,437 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 2,732,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

