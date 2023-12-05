West Tower Group LLC Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up approximately 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 2,517,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,412. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -152.67%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

