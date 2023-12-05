West Tower Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for about 1.3% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Griffon worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 59,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

