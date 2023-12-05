West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 93,863 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 93,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.5% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.