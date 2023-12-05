Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.94. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.