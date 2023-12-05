Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.9 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 82,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

