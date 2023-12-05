Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 9,185 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $28,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 58,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

