UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $35.85 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.43. 208,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,573. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

