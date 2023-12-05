Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $58,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

