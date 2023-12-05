UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 144,237 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,057,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.53. 240,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,955. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.