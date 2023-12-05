Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) versus Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Financial Review

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 9.92% 8.74% 2.24% Shin-Etsu Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marui Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.61 billion N/A $158.90 million $1.63 19.93 Shin-Etsu Chemical $20.79 billion 3.40 $5.29 billion N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group.

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marui Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marui Group pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marui Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Marui Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group



Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments. In addition, it offers cellulose derivatives, synthetic pheromones, aroma chemicals, dielectric and LED/ semiconductor materials, silanes, photoresists, chlorides, caustic soda, liquid fluoroelastomers, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl acetate resin, silicones, and silicones processed goods. Further, the company offers pellicles, photomask blanks, synthetic quartz/ quartz cloth, pyrolytic boron nitride, LIB anode material, and silicon metal. Additionally, it provides rare earth magnets, compound semiconductors, and oxide single crystals. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

