Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $302,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,278. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,710,767 shares of company stock valued at $62,268,854 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.