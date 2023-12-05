AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Head-To-Head Survey

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AxoGen and GN Store Nord A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 2.17 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -12.46 GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 3.73

This table compares AxoGen and GN Store Nord A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GN Store Nord A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -15.26% -23.44% -11.96% GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AxoGen beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

