Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) vs. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Head to Head Contrast

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -83.80% -72.25% TherapeuticsMD 47.29% 133.83% 66.54%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TherapeuticsMD 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.37%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than TherapeuticsMD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and TherapeuticsMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million N/A N/A TherapeuticsMD $69.96 million 0.39 $112.00 million N/A N/A

TherapeuticsMD has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Aileron Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.