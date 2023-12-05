West Tower Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 804,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

