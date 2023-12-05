LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC lessened its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,735. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.95. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

