West Tower Group LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

West Tower Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 146,300 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 483,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,678,427 shares of company stock worth $63,984,269. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.