West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,213 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 923,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,279,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 475,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 251,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

