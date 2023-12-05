West Tower Group LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $10,503,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 96,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.98. 200,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

