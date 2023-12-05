926 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.69. 2,115,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,669. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $165.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.