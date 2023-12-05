Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Tops $104.11 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $104.11 million and $9.57 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.52 or 0.99841904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,503,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,503,656.6736098 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.79067953 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $13,877,522.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

