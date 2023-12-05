G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 544,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.