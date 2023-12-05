JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million.

JOANN Price Performance

JOAN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 452,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,585. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JOANN by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

